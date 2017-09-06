Carman singing sensation Faouzia has won yet another prestigious award.

The seventeen-year-old Carman Collegiate student is the grand prize winner of the U.S.-based Unsigned Only Music Competition.

Her single "Knock On My Door" was the overwhelming favorite with the judges who were enamored with her vocal prowess and original pop sensibility. In addition to winning $20,000 in cash (US) and much more in prizes, Faouzia also receives one-on-one mentoring from a group of upper echelon music industry executives from Atlantic, Razor & Tie, Sony Music Nashville, Island, and more.

This is the first time a teenager has won the overall Grand Prize since the competition launched six years ago and the second time a Canadian has taken home this honor.

Faouzia was also the first place winner in the teen category and was awarded a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music’s 5-week Summer Performance program as one of the prizes for winning this category.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity and the doors that it will open in the future,” said Faouzia. “Receiving approbation in such a prestigious competition brings a sense of honour and happiness that can't fully be put into words. This only pushes me to work harder to achieve goals that seem unattainable but can be achieved with perseverance."

Since the competition’s inception in 2012, Unsigned Only has become an important source for discovering new talent and acts as a benchmark for excellence in the arena of contemporary music. Selected from 6,000 entries from almost 100 countries, the winners share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes split among 28 winners. Unsigned Only is open to all artists who are unsigned to a major record label.

“If there is one thing that we have learned over the years it’s that there is such an incredible wealth of talent in the world,” said Founders/Directors Candace Avery and Jim Morgan. “This is best highlighted by this year’s Grand Prize winner, Faouzia, who at only 17 years old is one of the most stunning vocalists and artists that we have come across in a long time. This is just the beginning of what is to come for this young, talented artist, and we are very excited to be a part of her journey.”

Faouzia is currently working on her debut EP.