Holland man dies in ATV accident

A 55-year-old man lost his life in an ATV accident on Monday.

Treherne RCMP responded to the collision in the RM of Victoria on Sept. 4 just after 7:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the ATV was in the middle of Road 40 North and an ATV trailer was flipped over in the north ditch. Early investigation indicates the ATV was travelling eastbound on Road 40 North when the driver lost control and the ATV overturned. It is undetermined at this time if the ATV did a complete rollover.

The male driver from Holland, Manitoba was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision. He was travelling alone at the time of the incident.

The investigation continues with the assistance of a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.