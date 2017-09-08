New Carman personal care home moving forward

The province is moving forward on a new personal care home in Carman, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

Boyne Care Holdings, a group comprised of members from the Town of Carman, RM of Dufferin, RM of Roland, RM of Grey and RM of Thompson, has been working for a few years to make a new personal care home in Carman a reality.

The province has been reviewing their proposal, and now are moving forward to the design phase.

Design work will begin to support the development the proposal to expand the existing Boyne Lodge by adding up to 10 new beds, 70 replacement beds and up to 30 new transitional care beds.

“Additional personal care home capacity will be needed over the next 25 years to care for people with significant needs and who can no longer safely remain at home or in supportive housing,” said Goertzen in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring the right care is available at the right place and the right time, and moving forward on personal care homes is part of addressing this need.”

The minister noted the projects are in areas where analysis has shown that additional personal care home capacity is among the most needed.

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living says it will continue working with regional health authorities, communities and stakeholders to look at creative funding models to both help build capacity and make sustainable capital investments to ensure the province can meet the long-term needs of Manitoba’s growing and aging population.

The province is also moving forward on additional 258 new personal care home beds in Winnipeg and Steinbach.