Community Care Program launched

WINKLER -

Affecting real change in the lives of local families is now possible, thanks to the new Community Care Program, unveiled last week at Central Station.

Born from the Safe Communities Initiative, the new program is meant to bring individuals, families and their supporters together with the needed agencies.

Lori Penner, Community Development Coordinator at Central Station, said there were many examples of programs that already existed in other communities, that helped create this program.

“The program is created from the community program out of Altona, the Hub from Brandon/Westman area and also START out of Selkirk which is a team program and the program out of Steinbach which is through the RCMP,” she said.

Penner said she knew there was no need to reinvent the wheel. “I’ve been a part of the one in Altona as a service provider, and felt very comfortable with it,” she said.

Penner said the program will connect willing people with multiple agencies who can work together to create change. It does not take over any agency’s mandate, or let people avoid responsibility.

“Instead it’s about accountability for all involved, in a respectful way,” the program’s pamphlet said.

“The intention is that families will be able to move forward when they’re stuck... when they’re in trouble,” Penner said. “It is person centred, person driven... therefore the families can decide what their needs are, to get... some of the tools that we have... that they can move forward.”

Community partners include Garden Valley School Division, Winkler Police Service, Eden Mental Health Centre, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Sante Sud, Child & Family Services, Genesis House, Family Services and the City of Winkler.

Families that need help won’t need to bounce back and forth between various agencies.

“The families will be able to work with one group, they will realistically have to work with the agencies, but could work at the table with the other agencies,” Penner said.

While the benefits are obvious for those using the service, Penner said it can also be a benefit for the various agencies.

“We have families with high needs in our community and the agencies are working tirelessly to try to support them, but often feel very alone,” Penner said. “It becomes more of a united support system for the families (so) that they don’t have to feel so alone.”

Penner isn’t sure how many people they’ll help initially, estimating it could be up to 10 families in the first year.

She added that having people listen who are ready to help, can be part of the motivation for those who have challenges.

She urged people to contact Central Station if they have questions, or needs.

“If we don’t do it, we will find someone that does it,” she said. “We’re looking to help you find the services that you need.”

“If you have someone you are concerned about in your community or in your neighbourhood, give us a call and there’s a good chance we will be able to refer you to the right agency or support system.”

Penner said the partnering agencies have the same goal.

“Moving families forward is what all agencies are looking for,” she said. “It’s just sometimes we need to sit together to do it.”

Penner said people who take part in this program, must also want to see change in their own lives.

“If the families are at the point of deciding to make changes in their lives (and) are looking for support, they’ll get it,” she said.