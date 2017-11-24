Enter our Christmas Writing Contest

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time for another Carman Valley Leader Christmas Story Contest.

We look forward to reading the variety of stories and poems submitted by the community each year.

The deadline for this year’s contest is Tuesday, December 5.

Contest participants should clearly identify their entries with names and address for adults. Students should include their full name, school and grade on their story and/or poem.

We welcome submissions that cover any Christmas-related theme and participants can enter in both the story and poetry category.

Stories and poems can be submitted by e-mailing: sboughen@postmedia.com.

Prizes are sponsored by Greenland Equipment again this year.

There are story categories for Grade 10 to Adult (maximum 750 words), Grades 7-9 (maximum 500 words) and Grades 4-6 (maximum 500 words). There is also a category for Kindergarten to Grade 3 (maximum 100 words).

Poems will be accepted in the Kindergarten to Grade 6 category and the Grade 7 to Adult category.

Entry categories are:

Stories

• Kindergarten-Grade 3

• Grade 4 to 6

• Grade 7 to 9

• Grade 10 to Adult

Poems

• Kindergarten to Grade 6

• Grade 7 to Adult

The Valley Leader reserves the right to publish winning entries. Winning entries will also be published in the Leader’s December 2017 special Christmas edition.

Submitted poems and stories must be the previously unpublished original work of the writer. All manuscripts become the property of the Valley Leader.

For more information contact Dennis Young at dyoung@postmedia.com.