24 hours of charity raises over $37,000

The community is richer after a fundraising drive for the Winkler Community Foundation.

Nov. 18 marked the 24 Hour Giving Challenge. The challenge was started by the Winnipeg Foundation to support community foundations across the province. The Winnipeg Foundation matches $1 for every $5 donated, up to a maximum of $2,000.

This year, they also asked the province to get involved and also match $1 for every $5.

Inspired by this, the Winkler Foundation also secured sponsorship from the City of Winkler, Access Credit Union (Winkler Branch) and Winkler Auto Dealers, who doubled the first $10,000 of donations. BDO donated the first $1,000 to kick off the fundraising drive.

The Foundation was aiming to raise $20,000, part of their five-year goal of raising $100,000.

The Foundation ended up raising $37,326, including all matching donations. The money raised goes into the Community Endowment Fund, which supports local charities through annual grants.

Donated money is pooled and permanently invested, ensuring a lasting legacy for donors. The income earned on the fund goes toward supporting projects and organizations in the area.

Because of the donations from the challenge this year, the Foundation will be able to grant an additional $1,300 annually, while earning interest and growing that amount.

There are 55 community foundations in Manitoba, which is the highest in the country.

The Foundation donates to a variety of causes in the community, including daycares, senior homes, school improvement and scholarships, food banks and more. “The Winkler Community Foundation plays a vital, lasting role by supporting charitable projects that improve life for all of us,” executive director Myra Peters said.