Carman RCMP investigate rash of break-ins

Carman RCMP are reminding residents - yet again - to lock all their doors after several break-ins Wednesday night.

On Nov. 23, police received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight in Carman.

Officers say initial investigation has determined that keys were left in vehicles, and vehicles and garage doors were left unlocked, in all of the incidents.

To help prevent theft crimes, the RCMP advises locking all vehicle doors and removing all valuables from vehicles.

This includes garage door openers as these can be used to gain entry to the garage and the house.

If you have any information on the break and enters that occurred overnight, please contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).