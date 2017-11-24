Curl for Critters approaches

MORDEN -

The Pembina Valley Humane Society will be hosting the 4th annual Giant Tiger Curl for the Critters on Saturday, December 2 at the Morden Curling Club.

This is a one day, family friendly “funspiel” that is open to curlers of any (or no) skill level.

The Pembina Valley Humane Society is hoping to have 16 teams compete for the Critter Cup.

Registration is $120 and includes three games, lunch, and a partial tax receipt. There will be prizes for the best team costume, closest to the button, auction table raffles, a 50/50 draw as well as a cash bar.

Funds raised will be used towards PVHS’ veterinary expenses providing spay/neuter surgeries & vaccinations for animals in their care.

Registration can be done online at pvhsociety.ca.

The Pembina Valley Humane Society is a registered charity and non-profit organization. Their mission is to support humane and sustainable communities for all animals through education, advocacy, respect and responsibility. Funded primarily by donations, they rely on volunteers for everything from daily chores to helping at events.

Contact pvhs@live.ca or check out www.pvhsociety.ca for more information about how you can help PVHS.