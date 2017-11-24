Officer honoured for tactical team creation

MORDEN -

A Morden Police officer who was behind the creation of the Regional Support Tactical Team was one of 16 recognized for outstanding contributions to their communities and police services through the Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards, Nov. 17.

Const. Jonathan Goertzen received the award at the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police Excellence in Policing Awards dinner.

“I’m very humbled and honoured,” Goertzen said of the award. “It’s tough. You’re very happy but yet you know how hard these other officers work all the time, day in and day out, going to calls.”

He began his career in policing in 2007, has been with the Morden Police for six years, and was an integral part of launching the Regional Support Tactical Team (RSTT).

The RSTT is one of the very first long term regional efforts between three police serves including Altona, Winkler and Morden.

Goertzen said he’s inspired every day by the efforts members of all departments put in.

“The way all the guys on the team work so hard, the way they all have a passion just like I do, the way the three chiefs from all the police services are willing to help, are willing to give suggestions and just work alongside myself and all team workers - it’s incredible to see how far it’s come,” he said.

Goertzen also thanked the Winnipeg Police Service Tactical Support team for their help, adding they are also now working with the RCMP.

A 10 year veteran, Goertzen said he continues to have a passion for policing in general and specifically for the RSTT.

“I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I enjoy going out there and making a difference if I possibly can.”

“The tactical team has really given me an urge to make the community safer,” he added.

Goertzen said it’s great to have this tool to respond to drug and gun warrants, or in other cases when they’re needed.

“They feel comfortable with us responding and that there’s help within minutes, not hours and hours,” he said. “It’s not a job for me, it’s a passion.”

“It’s an absolute honour to be able to do what you love,” he added.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said it was an honour to present the officers with awards.

“We all benefit from their leadership, commitment and desire to make our province a better place,” she said. “They have all demonstrated excellence that goes above and beyond what’s expected in the line of duty, and have made a difference in the lives of countless Manitobans.”

President of the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police, Scott Kolody agreed.

“The officers receiving awards have all gone above and beyond in their service to Manitobans, they truly represent exemplary policing,” he said. “I congratulate the recipients for their hard work, their dedication and for their commitment to the communities they so proudly serve.”

The Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards were established by the provincial government to recognize extraordinary efforts by police officers in Manitoba. Recipients are selected by a committee representing the Brandon Police Service, RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba Justice.

Since its inception, more than 130 police officers have received this award to recognize their contribution to their communities, police service or the betterment of law enforcement in Manitoba.