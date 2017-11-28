Carman Cheer Board changes up schedule this year

Boxes have been put out in local businesses, canned good collections have started throughout the community and the Carman and District Cheer Board is preparing for another successful hamper drive this holiday season.

The organization is planning to pack and deliver at least 130 hampers to families in Carman, Dufferin, Roland, St. Claude, Notre Dame, Haywood, Elm Creek, Sperling and Fannystelle.

Organizer Deana Hendricks said the group never dips below 130 hampers, and they often need to do more.

“Our mandate is to provide a Christmas dinner,” she said, adding that they also like to provide some pantry staples and gifts.

In previous years, the sorting, packing and delivery has been spread out over three separate days. This year, that schedule has changed.

People can drop off their donations at the Carman Community Hall between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Volunteers are needed to drive and pick up donations from businesses and schools during that time.

The bulk of the packing will be done that evening, between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Hendricks said starting the packing on the second day in past years has caused a bit of a time crunch, which organizers hope to fix by getting a head start on the job.

“While I won’t have companies sending their people in the afternoon, I’m hoping to get more families involved, more church groups involved, working people who have never been to the Cheer Board before,” she said. “I hope we’ll get some new people out to come pack and check out what we do.”

The packing will be finished with the fresh items - like turkeys, eggs and ice cream - on Tuesday, Dec. 19 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

And delivery will start at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Drivers are needed for deliveries both in Carman and to the surrounding communities.

Hendricks is asking for people to let the Cheer Board know ahead of time if they want to deliver outside Carman.

To nominate someone to receive a hamper, contact Karen at 204-745-6835 by Friday, Dec. 15.

If you want to contribute to the Carman and District Cheer Board, item collections are happening all over town right now, or you can deliver your donation to the group on Dec. 18.

If you would rather gift a monetary donation, those are gratefully accepted as well - and can be put to very good use by the Cheer Board, as the group has to purchase many items for the hampers (like turkeys) and can get a better price than the regular shopper.

These can also be dropped off at the Carman Community Hall on Dec. 13, or you can mail your contribution to Box 1555, Carman, Man. R0G0J0.

Hendricks noted that late donations are also welcome, since the group has bills coming in throughout January.

Items needed

Canned vegetables

Canned cranberry sauce

Canned meat/fish

Canned tomatoes

Peanut Butter

Cheez Whiz

Cake mixes

New gifts, especially for children aged 12-14

Monetary donations

What the Cheer Board isn’t allowed to use

Expired items

Homemade food items

Junk food

