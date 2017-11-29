RBC gives to local United Way

WINKLER -

A donation from the RBC Foundation has brought the Winkler & District United Way closer to their goal.

The presentation of the $1,100 donation was made at the Winkler Royal Bank location on Nov. 27 and Branch Manager Miranda Rowson said RBC Foundation has long been a proud supporter of United Way across Canada.

“RBC partners with the United Way nationally and it’s a really important partnership for us,” she said, adding they “recognize all the great work that United Way does in our communities and all the great charities that they partner with.”

“We’re happy to be able to support what they do,” she added.

Winkler and District United Way Director Marilyn Martens said donations like this one are important.

“It means a lot to our community,” she said. “We have 19 organizations that we give money to, and they really count on us to give this money. It’s great to have business donate.”

United Way has been part of the community for close to 50 years and this year has a goal to raise $125,000.

But time are changing and Martens explains the traditional practice of having canvassers go door-to-door is on the way out.

“I’ve had 120 canvassers for Winkler, the residential area, and it’s getting harder and harder to get canvassers,” she said. “So next year we’ve decided we aren’t going to do residential, we’re going to do events, where we can get, hopefully, people involved.”

Martens said many of their long time volunteers have indicated they can’t keep playing that role.

“We’ve had lots of canvassers that have done it for 20 years... we’re very thankful for all of them,” she said. “It’s a new phase for United Way Winkler next year.”

For more information on the Winkler and District United Way find them online at unitedwaywinkler.com, email unitedwaywinkler@gmail.com, call Marilyn at 204-325-9630 or find them on Facebook.