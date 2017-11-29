Wind, String & Song coming soon

MORDEN -

Wind, String & Song is coming to Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Winkler, thanks to The Douglas Kuhl School of Music.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and will feature several groups, including Homeschool Harmony Choirs, Encore Strings, Post Road Strings and special guests, the Pembina Valley Band.

Homeschool Harmony Kids and Youth Choirs kids are led by Rochelle Drudge while Youth are led by Erin Klassen,

The Encore Strings are led by Wes Hamm.

The Post Road Strings are led by Jason Vanwynsberghe and will also be joined by the Pembina Valley Band, in order to perform as a full orchestra for a few numbers. The band has been formed by Derek Klassen and Melissa Hodge. It’s members consist of high school students and other community musicians.

Strings ensembles have already entertained others in the community.

The first two levels of DKSM string ensembles performed in a packed activity room for residents and other community members at Homestead South in Morden on Nov. 23.

The groups are Allegro Strings (led by Rochelle Drudge) and Da Capo Strings (led by Natalie Dawe). There were a few student solo performances as well.

“Providing opportunities for our student musicians to bring music to the community is an important aspect of our vision as a music school,” Drudge said in a press release. “It’s such a joy for so many people to watch kids making music and to see different generations making music together. It’s also significant for the students to know that their music can have such a positive effect on people.”

“The recital was very well received at Homestead South.”