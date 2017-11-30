Altona Police need your assistance

ALTONA -

During the late night hours of Nov. 26, persons unknown broke into the Chicken Chef Restaurant in Altona. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The Altona Police Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying two potential witnesses.

Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals in the attached photos is requested to contact police at 204-324-5353.

Police would like to remind business to check their locks, video surveillance systems and alarms to ensure that they are all in good working order.

Police continue to deal with complaints of stolen property from unlocked vehicles. Thieves continue to rifle through unlocked vehicles, these thieves continue to target loose change and insecure electronics. Police remind the public to lock up their valuables including vehicles, houses, sheds etc.

Altona Police Service also dealt with the theft of a motor vehicle this past week, the vehicle was recovered in Winnipeg. The owner of the vehicle had left it at a local garage for servicing while he was on holidays. The keys were left under the floor mat. The garage where the vehicle was left did have a key drop box. Police remind the public to use all precautions to prevent being victimized.

As we move towards the Christmas season, police are continuing to receive complaints of fraud.

Please protect yourselves and remember these tips: If you are not comfortable with a phone call, hang up the phone. If you did not enter a draw, you can’t be the winner. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s likely not true. This time of the year the grandparent scam seems to come back. Should you receive a call from a long lost relative and you’re not sure if it’s who you think it is, you can always obtain a call back number and call their family to see if the call is legit.

The Altona Police Service pays cash for information which leads to a conviction. If you have any information regarding these or any other crimes please call the Altona Police Service at 204-324-5373.

