Beef club gives STARS a lift

WINKLER -

A donation to a non-profit from the proceeds of steer sales this year was so popular among local beef club members, they are planning to do it again.

Laura Penner of the Winkler 4-H Beef Club said every year members raise market animals. Those animals are shown at their July 1 club achievement event and then auctioned off to local businesses or individuals looking to purchase some high quality beef.

This year, however, inspired by the support they receive the club chose to give something back.

“Our members decided that since our local businesses have been so supportive and generous to our club, they would like to give a portion of their steer sales to a non-profit organization,” she explained in a press release. “The members, (ages 6-20) brought forward suggestions, made a list and took a vote by ballot.”

STARS Air Ambulance was chosen.

Club member Alyssa Hamm was given the privilege of touring the hanger as well as the STARS helicopter.

Penner said they they’re appreciative of al the support they get from businesses, and plan to continue the tradition of supporting a non-profit.

“The members are excited to select another organization for their sale in 2018,” she said.