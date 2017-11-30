MORDEN -

Mark your calendars, because on Saturday February 10th, Recovery of Hope and the Manitoba Chapter of the Neufeld Institute will be hosting a full day workshop with Dr. Gordon Neufeld on the topic of “Keeping Children Safe in a Wounding World.” Dr. Neufeld has been researching and teaching about attachment, child development and parenting for over 40 years. In this new presentation, he will articulate what we need to be doing to help keep our children psychologically and emotionally safe in our wounding world.

Terry Warburton, counsellor at Recovery of Hope and Faculty member with the Neufeld Institute said this is a timely topic.

“In my work with parents and teens, I see the signs of extreme woundedness and anxiety on a regular basis. Parents are desperate to protect their children. Sometimes the woundedness expresses itself in intense emotion and behaviour that can be confusing and overwhelming for parents to cope with.”

“Dr. Neufeld’s message of hope is very timely. We cannot prevent our children from all wounds, but we can be a shield to them in the form of a strong attachment.”

Warburton said Dr. Neufeld was a popular voice the last time he was here.

“I am so excited that Dr. Neufeld will be here to shed insight and hope on this topic. When Dr. Neufeld came to Morden three years ago, the event sold out. We are planning for the same this this time!”

Brad Unger, Program Director with Recovery of Hope agreed.

“Dr. Gordon Neufeld’s work has struck a chord with so many parents, teachers and caregivers, helping us articulate our experience and offering guidance for moving forward in our journey of building strong, nurturing relationships with our children,” he said. “His internationally-acclaimed material has been foundational for so many as we face the challenge of raising resilient children in an ever changing world.”

“We are so pleased to partner with Neufeld Institute – Manitoba Chapter to bring Dr. Gordon Neufeld back to Morden and anticipate another excellent day of learning and hope!”

Neufeld said he’s looking forward to being back in Morden.

“It was a delight to be in Morden three years ago, among a diverse crowd of passionate parents and professionals,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming again this February to help deepen our understanding of what true resilience is, and the role of adults is in shielding children emotionally, and helping them to achieve their full developmental potential.”



Dr. Gordon Neufeld

Dr. Gordon Neufeld is a Vancouver-based developmental psychologist with over 40 years of experience with children and youth and those responsible for them. A foremost authority on child development, Dr. Neufeld is an international speaker, a bestselling author (Hold On To Your Kids), a Ted Talk presenter and a leading interpreter of the developmental paradigm. Dr. Neufeld has a widespread reputation for making sense of complex problems and for opening doors for change. While formerly involved in university teaching and private practice, he now devotes his time to teaching and training others, including educators and helping professionals. The Neufeld Institute is now a world wide charitable organization devoted to appling developmental science to the task of raising children. He is a father of five and grandfather to five. If you want to learn more about Dr. Neufeld and his work, go to: www.neufeldinstitute.org.



The workshop

Summary: We live in an increasingly connected world, where our children’s exposure to beingwounded is greatly increased. Signs of distress and alarm in our children are skyrocketing.

What can we do to keep our children safe? What are the factors that put children at risk? How can we recognize when they are in trouble? Dr. Neufeld uncovers the keys to help children thrive in a wounding world.

The event takes place Saturday Feb. 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Access Event Centre, in Morden.

The event costs $79 (until Jan. 19), $89 (after Jan. 19)

Register at www.edenhealthcare.ca



About Recovery of Hope

Recovery of Hope is a professional counselling agency that offers individual, couple and family counselling. The head office is located in Winnipeg with branch offices in Winkler, Altona, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and North Winnipeg. Recovery of Hope welcomes people of all backgrounds. Clients come with themes that may include parenting and family, marital relationships, depression, abuse and abuse recovery, addictions, low self-esteem, stress management, grief work, anger management and spiritual issues. A professional EAP program is available to subscribing employers. The CARE program assists subscribing faith congregations with counselling services for their members. For clients without coverage, Recovery of Hope offers counselling on a sliding scale. Recovery of Hope is a program of Eden Health Care Services (www.edenhealthcare.ca)



About the Neufeld Institute

The Neufeld Institute provides education and training to adults involved with children using the attachment-based developmental model created by psychologist Gordon Neufeld. The populations served are parents, foster parents, educators and helping professionals, in English, French, German, Hebrew, Spanish, Swedish and Russian. The education and training is provided through personalized study programs as well as through presentations, seminars and courses, including video courses. The Neufeld Institute also trains individuals to deliver this education and training. The Neufeld Institute is committed to putting parents back into the driver’s seat with regards to their own children. The mission is to use developmental science to rejoin parents and teachers to their own natural intuition. All endeavors are based on the understanding that the context for raising children is their attachment to those responsible for them. The primary thrust is prevention although the paradigm is also applicable to the most troubled of children and the most turbulent of situations. (www.neufeldinstitute.com)

The Manitoba Chapter of the Neufeld Institute is a local group of parents and professionals who have studied Dr. Neufeld’s material and meet regularly and host events such as this one. Terry Warburton is the only Neufeld Institute Faculty member in Manitoba, and is president of the local Chapter. (https://www.facebook.com/neufeldmanitoba)