Preparing for festival of the arts

MORDEN -

Morden Festival of the Arts organizers are already preparing for the annual event which is still three months away.

Their 43rd year, the event is expected to once again be a busy and exciting festival season.

Dates have been selected, adjudicators booked and venues are being lined up. Festival provides a venue for student performance, instruction and adjudication in the areas of Band, Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal/Choral, French and English Speech Arts.

The festival committee said they have one main objective. “To foster and promote continued interest, growth and development of talent within the arts.”

To encourage all the children of our community to share their love of the arts, they strive to keep entry fees as low as possible, while maintaining financial stability.



2018 tentative schedule:

• Band Feb 13 & 14

• Strings March 11 - 13

• Sacred Evening March 18

• Piano March 19 - 22

• Vocal/Choral April 12 & 13

• Speech Arts April17 - 19

• Hi-Lites Concert April 29

The Morden Festival of the Arts uses the AMAF Provincial Syllabus (2015 edition) for all class names and numbers. A copy of the Syllabus can be found at all Morden school libraries as well as at the Morden branch of the South Central Regional Library. Please consult the Syllabus for appropriate class names and numbers when filling out entry forms. Copies of Speech Arts selections are available at each of the school libraries and can be photocopied. Piano, Sacred and Strings registrations are generally done through the students’ private music teachers.



Important Dates

December 11 - Entry forms will be available at all Morden school offices, the Morden branch of the South Central Regional Library and on our website, www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org.

January 18 - Post-marked deadline for submission of entry forms by mail. See entry form for address.

January 24, 10:00-2:30 - Maple Leaf School – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries

January 25, 9:00-4:00 - EMMS – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries. Morden Collegiate students can hand their entries in at EMMS.

January 24 & 25 - Minnewasta School – entry forms can be handed in to Mrs. Wirth

January 25 - Final deadline for all festival entries.

Festival information, updates and reminders will be provided through each school’s morning memos and monthly newsletters as well as on local radio stations and in upcoming editions of the local newspapers.

“The Morden Festival is fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated group of volunteers who serve on the committee year-round,” they said in a press release. “Anyone interested in assisting at individual sessions should call our volunteer coordinator, Marlene Britton at 204-822-5794.”

For more information about the Morden Festival of the Arts, please check our website at mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org.