SMC to host A Christmas Carol

GRETNA -

The Southern Manitoba Concert Series will present A Christmas Carol on Dec. 8 at Gretna’s Buhler Hall, but if you don’t already have a ticket, you won’t be able to experience it.

That’s because thanks to subscribers and supporters, the second event of the season is completely sold out.

This adaptation of A Christmas Carol features one actor, Rod Beattie. He is probably best known for his performances in the seven solo Wingfield Farm plays by Dan Needles which he has toured across Canada (including to the Stratford Festival, the Piggery Theatre, and the Citadel Theatre) for thirty-two years, totalling almost 5000 performances.

Cold-hearted and greedy, Ebenezer Scrooge is anything but jolly at Christmas time. Even his nephew Fred and clerk Cratchit get nothing but a “bah humbug” when spreading holiday cheer. But something shifts when the ghost of his business partner Marley visits to save him from his own bitter demise. Watch his epic transformation in this classic tale of compassion, hope and redemption that will leave hearts glowing.

SMC’s next performance will be Jan. 14 as they welcome Canadian Brass to an afternoon performance at the Winkler Bergthaler Church.