Local menswear designer Shelley Ediger is kicking off her third annual Socks for Siloam Mission in December.

Ediger, who grew up in the Caman area, first started the fundraiser in 2015.

Her studio space is located in downtown Winnipeg. A few years ago during the winter, a homeless man passed away in a parking lot nearby. That tragedy sparked Ediger’s interest in supporting places like Siloam, especially when the organization is most needed in Manitoba’s coldest months.

The initiative has drawn more and more support. The first year, it raised over $2,000, the second year it raised over $4,000.

Ediger is hoping to surpass $6,000 this year.

“The support shown from the rural community is just outstanding,” Ediger said.

Look for dEdiger label socks at Knockabouts in Carman. Ediger will also be at a pop-up shop at the Golden Prairie Arts Council on Dec. 15.

All proceeds from these sock sales go to Siloam.

For more information, contact Shelley Ediger at by email at info@dediger.com or through www.dEDIGER.com.

