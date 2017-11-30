The time has come for another high school production from Carman’s local stars.

The Carman Collegiate Senior Drama group is presenting UnMurdered on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Carman Collegiate Community Theatre.

Jacquie Metcalf directs this “funny and smart” play featuring a host of interesting characters and a twist ending.

Written by Edith Weiss, it contains her “trademark mystery, laughs, and surprises.”

The plot follows Dashiel Reznor, an arrogant and egocentric murder mystery novelist, who arrives at the Bygone Days Artists Retreat ready for some rest, relaxation, and relief . . . from both his writer’s block and his girlfriend.

Upon arrival, however, he discovers his room is occupied by a penniless opera singer named Anna Maria, who refuses to leave.

The other guests are a colorful group of artists, including the poet laureate of Wyoming, interpretive dancers, and a woman who thinks she is the last princess of the Romanovs.

When Anna Maria appears to have been tossed out of a window, Detective Binnix is convinced of Dash’s guilt. It isn’t long after that Binnix suffers a similar fate as Anna Marie, and Dashiel was the only one upstairs with the detective.

How can he prove his innocence when everyone is so quick to leap to conclusions?

With an unexpected twist, not everything is as it seems in this delightful mystery, and the audience will keep guessing until the very “gotcha” ending.

Admission at the door is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com