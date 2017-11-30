ALTONA -

If you love Jane Austen, you’ll be thrilled to hear this.

W.C. Miller Collegiate will be presenting the beloved drama, “Pride and Prejudice”.

The classic novel will be brought to life by the school drama club students and director Paul Krahn says it’s been fun to work with the cast.

“There have been some challenging moments, but it’s been a great journey and a learning experience for these students.”

The story is set in proper Victorian England, featuring the Bennets who live on Longbourn estate, and have five daughters who need husbands.

With no male heir, their estate will end up in the hands of Mr. Bennet’s cousin, the local Parson Collins, and the girls and the Bennets will be landless and destitute!

Need we say more?

Although several reasonable marriage options come up over the course of the story, pride and prejudice always seem to get in the way and, sometimes, they help the girls to make good choices.

In the end, those who want to are married off and happy. Even the smart and picky Elizabeth finds that she can find affection for the tall, dark, handsome, and rich man, Mr. Darcy. Just the way it should be!

“Pride and Prejudice” will be presented at W.C. Miller from Dec. 6-9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for under seven.

To reserve tickets, call the school at 204-324-6416.