Christmas sale to help Genesis House

WINKLER -

A Winkler Christmas sale will benefit a local women’s shelter.

Pembina Valley Events is hosting its annual Christmas sale on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Garden Valley Collegiate in support of Genesis House.

Director Ang Braun will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to speak about the services Genesis House provides, and accept donations of hygiene products, cleaning products or financial donations.

“We are so happy that Pembina Valley Events has asked us to participate in their annual sale,” Braun said. “The sale falls in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence which provides our agency another opportunity to interact with community and open discussion about violence.”

The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes 50 vendors, a kids craft corner, performances by the Pembina Valley Baptist Church Choir (12:30 to 1:30) and entertainment by Mad Tunes Entertainment.

The event is free to the public.

Pembina Valley Events spokesperson Gina Diclemente said their group heard that Genesis House needed help and they jumped at the opportunity to invite them to the sale.

Genesis House continues to play a key role in the region. In the 2016/17 fiscal year, South Central Committee on Family Violence (Genesis House) provided shelter to 54 women and 72 children.

The volunteer board includes Laura Matychuk, Carol Braun, Ryan Hildebrand, Alviera Plett, Cheryl Braun and Melanie Ballard.