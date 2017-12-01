The holiday season can be the happiest or the saddest time of year, depending on individual circumstances.

A group of Carman-area volunteers are hoping that no matter what your circumstances are, you won’t spend Christmas alone this year.

The committee in charge of the annual Carman Community Christmas Dinner has been busy preparing for the seventh annual event.

The Yuletide dinner provides a traditional Christmas meal with all the trimmings for those who might otherwise be alone on December 25.

Each year, at least 150 people attend the dinner at the Carman Active Living Centre, creating a festive experience for everyone involved.

Everyone welcome

Anyone who anticipates being alone on Christmas day - whether you’re a senior, a young person on your own, a single mom, someone with special needs, someone who will be travelling through town with nowhere to go for Christmas dinner – is welcome to share in food, friendship and fellowship at the community dinner.

While the event is not affiliated with any particular church, organizers have said it is primarily a celebration of Christ’s birth and a way to share His love with their neighbours.

The event centres on a traditional Christmas meal - and the menu remains the same every year, with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pies and more.

Besides the customary Christmas spread, the dinner will include fellowship, carols, and entertainment from local musicians.

As the organizers have noted, the dinner has become a yearly highlight for both guests and volunteers.

Tickets are available at a cost of $5 each and can be found at the Carman Active Living Centre, Carman Home Hardware and Benefits RX Pharmacy – either before the December 22 deadline or until they’re sold out.

Transportation provided

Rides to the venue are also available for those who can’t find any other transportation.

The doors will open at the Carman Active Living Centre at 4:00 pm and the food will be served at 5:00 pm.

Contact Irene Stevenson at 204-745-6371 for more information, to volunteer, to donate or to sign up for transportation to the dinner.

As of press time, volunteers were still needed for kitchen help, hosting, and dishwashing before, during and after the meal on Dec. 25.

*****

