Shorthanded Beavers triumph over Morden

The Carman Beavers came out on top on Saturday, narrowly beating the Morden Redskins in a tough game punctuated with penalties.

The Beavers played the Morden team at the Carman Arena on Dec. 2.

Although the first period was tense - and included four two-minute penalties for Carman and a couple of tripping penalties for Morden - neither team could capitalize on their power plays and find the net.

Geoff Maloney scored first for the Carman team, taking advantage of a power play early in the second period.

That goal went unanswered until the third period, when Morden’s Graham Leiding scored just about 30 seconds in.

Laurent Benjamin found the net for the Beavers for another power play goal, only to see the lead shift back to the Redskins with a couple more goals from Keith Bially and Tyler Penner.

Brock Vanderveen tied the game up with less than ten minutes to go.

The winning goal was scored shorthanded by Darren Bestland, in an unexpected breakaway with only three men on the ice for the Beavers at the time.

The final score was 4-3 for the Beavers.

Carman goalie Steve Christie made 36 saves in 60 minutes, while Morden’s Morgan Wall made 43 saves.

As of press time, the Beavers were tied with Morden and Portage la Prairie for fourth place in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League. Altona remains in first place, followed by Notre Dame in second and Warren in third. Winkler is in last place.

Notre Dame’s Matt Gingera is at the top of the scoring leader chart, with no Beavers currently in the top ten.

As for goaltending stats, Steve Christie is in 6th place while Morden’s Reed Peters is in first.

The Carman Beavers play an away game next on Dec. 8 against the Portage Islanders.

Their next home game is on Dec. 12 at 8:00 p.m. against the Notre Dame Hawks.

After another couple of away games, the Beavers will play their last home game before the New Year on Dec. 30. Due to a scheduling change, the puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. that night.

