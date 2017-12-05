Vigil to mark day to end violence against women

Wednesday, Dec. 6 is Canada's National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women.

The Carman-area community will be able to mark the day at a candlelight vigil in front of the Carman Memorial Hall.

Established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada, this day marks the anniversary of the murders in 1989 of 14 young women at l'École Polytechnique de Montréal. The victims were targeted specifically because they were women.

As well as commemorating those 14 young women whose lives ended in an act of gender-based violence, December 6 represents an opportunity for Canadians to reflect on the phenomenon of violence against women in our society.

It is also an opportunity to consider the women and girls for whom violence is a daily reality, and to remember those who have died as a result of gender-based violence.

And finally, it is a day on which communities can consider concrete actions to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

The Carman vigil is set to start at 12:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

For more information contact Karen Tjaden at 204-745-6835.