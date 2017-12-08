While the focus of Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus, the celebrations incorporate the use of many plants such as holly and mistletoe, and food is usually a major component of many celebrations.

If you like cranberries with your turkey, and maybe some chocolates as a dessert, then you are partaking in some of the foods that would not be possible without insects.

In this month’s Incredible Creatures we will explore the role of insects in the production of some of the components of our Christmas celebrations.

A Christmas without insects

Many of the things we eat and the plants we use for various purposes could not exist without insects, specifically those insects that pollinate plants.

While many will associate pollinator with bees, there are a lot of other insects and even some birds (such as hummingbirds) and mammals (such as bats) that can be valuable pollinators.

A world without flies would be a world without chocolate. A small beetle that can carry a lot of pollen is an important pollinator of nutmeg, cloves require bees, and cinnamon has small flowers and required small insects such as certain species of bees and flies.

Cranberry are dependent on insect pollinators, and very little marketable fruit would set in the absence of pollinators. The downward-facing flowers discourages pollination by wind. Honey bees are sometimes used to pollinate cranberries, but wild bees can be very important as well. It is not uncommon for there to be 25 to 30 species of wild bees foraging on cranberries.

One recommended practice to increase wild bees around cranberry bogs is to have artificial nesting sites such as bundle of reeds, drilled wooden blocks, and untilled dry soil around field margins.

The birds and the bees and mistletoe

Mistletoe actually refers to a group of about 1,300 species of plants, all of which grow as parasites on the branches of trees and shrubs.

The species American mistletoe is the one hung up to entice holiday smooching. American mistletoe’s scientific name, Phoradendron, means “thief of the tree” in Greek.

Birds can be important for the spreads of mistletoe. Many North American types of mistletoe are distributed by birds either in their feces or due to the stickiness of the berries and seeds. They may be cleaned from bird beaks onto the branches of trees where they grow.

The word mistletoe is derived from early observations that mistletoe would often appear in places where birds had left their droppings.

“Mistel” is the Anglo-Saxon word for “dung,” and “tan” is the word for “Twig.” Thus, mistletoe means “dung-on-a-twig.”

According to a butterfly expert from Colorado State University, three kinds of butterflies in the United States are entirely dependent on mistletoes for their survival: the great purple hairstreak, the thicket hairstreak, and the Johnson’s hairstreak. The caterpillars of all these species feed on mistletoe plants.

Although some pollination of mistletoe can occur by wind, there are a number of insects that are considered important in the pollination of mistletoe. These include honey bees and wild bees, and some species of flies, ants and beetles.

No flies would mean no chocolate

Chocolate is produced in seeds that grow in pods on cacao trees, Theobroma cacao.

Cacao trees are small tropical tree that grows in the shade of larger trees in Central America, South America, Africa, and Asia. Flowers grow directly from the trunks and lower branches of these trees, and, when pollinated, produce the prized seed pods. The flowers are small, white, face downwards, and require tiny pollinators.

The hero’s of this story are a group of small flies collectively known as chocolate midges. These are very small flies that as a family have a very big name, Ceratopogonidae.

These small flies seem to be the only creatures that can work their way into the intricate flowers to pollinate. They most actively pollinate at dusk and dawn, in sync with the cacao flowers, which fully open right before sunrise.

So next time you are sitting back and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate, raise a toast for midge flies. Because without these midge flies, there would be no chocolate!

Why do Brazil nut trees need orchids?

Those nut mixes that are often featured at Christmas would not be the same without insects.

Brazil nuts and almonds both rely on bees for pollination. Almond orchards are routinely stocked with honey bees to pollinate the almond trees.

But with Brazil nuts it is a very different bee involved in the pollination. Brazil nut trees are not grown in commercial plantations, instead the nuts are collected within the Amazonian rainforest. For pollination, Brazil nut trees are dependent on orchid bees; specifically female orchid bees.

Without these large-bodied bees, Brazil nut reproduction is not possible. This is why there has been little success growing Brazil nut trees in plantations. They only appear to grow in primary rainforest.

So why is it just the female orchid bees pollinating the brazil nut trees, and what are the males doing? Male orchid bees visit orchids. And it is not nectar they are after. It’s perfume. They collect a waxy secretion by rubbing their legs all over the flower. In doing so they pollinates that flower.

Collecting this perfume is so important to a male orchid bee that it may fly miles all over the forest in search of it.

The reason they collect the scent is that the males compete with one another using smell. They have a sort of a scent-off. The one with the best perfumes gets the right to mate with the females.

Scientists think that orchid bees use these scent in the same way some species of birds use brightly coloured or elaborate feathers to judge the quality of a male.

To reduce competition between the males and females, they are attracted to different flowers. The females are attracted to much larger flowers – those of the Brazil nut tree.

Once a year, Brazil nut tree branches are adorned with large white flowers. The nectar is hidden beneath a special petal. And the female orchid bees are one of the few insects that are big enough and strong enough to open the flowers. A small bee, on the other hand, simply doesn’t have the strength to open it.

So Brazil nut trees need female orchid bees, which need male orchid bees, which need orchids. And that’s why Brazil nut trees need orchids.

As you can see, without insects, there would be no chocolate, brazil nuts, cranberries, and many of the other plants that are often consumed or enjoyed at Christmas.

So have a great Christmas, and enjoy the entomologically-assisted bounty with your Christmas festivities.

Incredible Creatures is a monthly contribution to provide information on some of the common yet often not well known creatures that we share space with in Manitoba and abroad. John Gavloski is an entomologist living in Carman.