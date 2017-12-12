Morden says yes to cannabis sales

MORDEN -

Marijuana could be available in the City of Morden after the community agreed to allow it.

Morden was part of a group of municipalities meeting in Altona Dec. 11 to discuss possible bylaws, but Mayor Ken Wiebe said that was intended to create similar rules from city to city.

“We’ve already made a local decision,” he said. “We’ve already advised the province that we will allow cannabis sales in the community.”

Wiebe said he hoped to leave the meeting with the ability to create bylaws that create continuity, so potential businesses will face the same requirements across southern Manitoba.

“You drive from one community to another and see the school zone speed limits and times,” he said. “They’re very consistent throughout the Pembina region here, because we sat down and talked about it, so if you went from community to community the rules don’t change.”

It’s that approach Wiebe wants to see brought to the cannabis regulations as well.

Asked if allowing cannabis sales was a hard decision for Morden, Wiebe said he didn’t understand how it could be.

“Why would it be a tough decision?” he asked. “It’s legal federally and if you don’t sell it in your community, people will be able to get it online, so either way it’s in your community.”

“You may as well get some rules in place, knowing it’s in your community, you know where it is in your community for the most part.”

The details on what the sale of marijuana would look like in Morden have not been ironed out, and Wiebe said he hoped the Dec. 11 meeting would be the first step in determining that.

“There’s been no decision other than Morden has said we will allow sales in the community, beyond that we haven’t worked anything out yet,” he said.