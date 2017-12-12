No decision on cannabis yet for R.M. of Stanley

R.M. OF STANLEY -

Despite a regional meeting scheduled for Dec. 11 to discuss allowing cannabis sales, R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson said decisions will be made at each council desk.

“Ultimately it’s our own decision within our municipality,” he said. “You have to deal with your own issues.”

The R.M. of Stanley has yet to offer a clear decision on whether they would allow the sale of cannabis, although Olafson said there’s really no legal reason to say no.

“For us, as an R.M. here, there’s no legal reason why we would not allow a store front or a growing operation,” he said. “There’s no legal reason for that.”

But Olafson recognized that doesn’t make the decision easy.

“It boils down in the end to a council decision, whether we want to have this in our municipality,” he said.

Olafson said councillors aren’t “putting their heads in the sand” as they know marijuana is already out there. “Hopefully the end goal of this thing is that we take the black market away and it’s more responsibly used and controlled,” he said.

In the end, Olafson said the market will determine where stores go and whether they’ll be successful.

“That will be dictated by business,” he said. “If a store will sustain itself, it will stay in business. If it hasn’t got any sales it’s not going to be there.”

He added, that while this issue is important to marijuana users, it’s a non-issue to many more.

“There’s only a certain amount of the population that smokes pot,” he said. “For 95 per cent of the people, this means nothing.” (A 2016 Forum poll found that about 18 per cent of Manitobans smoke marijuana with another 15 per cent planning to try it if it becomes legal. No regional statistics are available.)

Olafson said legalization wouldn’t change his outlook. “I’m not one for drugs, I’ve never thought it was a good idea,” he said.

Municipalities found themselves with a short timeline after the province advised them they had only weeks to decided if they’d allow marijuana sales. Olafson said the entire process has seen the federal government download the work to the provinces who have then placed it on the municipalities.

Despite making the local decisions, he’s skeptical they will see much, if any financial gain. “I think the idea that municipalities are going to share a lot of money from this... I’m not looking at it as a revenue stream, that’s for sure.”

While the R.M. of Stanley has yet to make a decision, Olafson said there may be mixed feelings.

“If I was going to take a straw vote today, we’d probably say no, we don’t really want a storefront,” he said. “But to turn down somebody who wants to make a viable farming operation to grow a product which is legal in Canada... why would we stop them?”