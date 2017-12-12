Provincial grant gives splash pad $50,000 boost

The province announced more than $2.6 million in grants to projects for non-profit and community-led organizations, community-driven neighbourhood revitalization, and local community development projects, on Monday - and a few local projects were included.

Most notably, the Carman Splash Pad is the recipient of a $50,000 Community Places grant toward the completion of the project for next summer.

The Dufferin Historical Society is receiving $4,263.00 for roof re-shingling and the Boyne Regional Library is receiving $2,054.00 to replace an air conditioning unit.

Around the region, the Altamont Centennial Community Centre is slated to get $5,024.00 for flooring upgrades. The Morris Multiplex Inc. is receiving $33,773.00 for a kitchen renovation at the stampede grounds. The Town of Morris is also set to receive $11,724.00 for baseball diamond upgrades.

The Manitoba government has committed more than $20 million in 2017-18 through existing commitments and the recent single-window intake to support community development.

The Community Places program provides funding and planning assistance to build, upgrade, expand or acquire facilities focused on culture, recreation and wellness. Successful grant applicants must also contribute to project costs, often through local fundraising efforts, grants from other sources, or donated labour and materials. This year, 98 community groups from across the province will receive a grant.

Also this year, six communities were approved for projects through the Partners 4 Growth program, which provides cost-shared funding for regions to identify and pursue economic development opportunities and assist communities and regions to strengthen or diversify economic activity.

A total of 81 projects were approved through the Hometown Manitoba program, which provides financial support for rural and northern community projects initiated by local communities, organizations, co-operatives and businesses that enhance main street public places and building exteriors.

Neighbourhoods Alive! supports and encourages revitalization efforts in designated neighbourhoods across Manitoba in a number of key areas including employment and training, education and recreation, safety and crime prevention, and housing and physical improvements. This year, 37 community-driven projects were supported under the program.

“These are important investments that build and revitalize our communities,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton. “Our government is committed to working with our community groups and supporting projects that will provide long-term benefits to communities and enrich the lives of many Manitobans.”

Following thorough consultations and a review, the province revamped its community development programs and created a single portal for application intakes and assessments in 2017. This new process has allowed for better planning and outcomes which help to sustain community efforts in community revitalization, the minister noted.