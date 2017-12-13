Carman RCMP investigate gas bar robberies

Carman RCMP are looking for help identifying suspects in a series of gas bar robberies.

On Friday, Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers from the Carman RCMP Detachment were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar in Elm Creek. When officers arrived they discovered the back door had been forced open and numerous items had been stolen, including a large sum of cigarettes.

Police say this incident followed a very similar Break and Enter to the gas bar located in Portage la Prairie approximately 45 minutes earlier where the suspects attempted to steal cigarettes.

RCMP responded to another break and enter at a gas bar in Carman on Dec. 3. This time, the two suspects gained entry through the front door and stole numerous lottery tickets.

Police believe all the break and enters are connected.

Security cameras installed in the store in Elm Creek captured two suspects gaining entry into the business. The suspects are then seen exiting the store and getting into a silver colored SUV which had earlier been reported stolen out of Winnipeg.

One suspect is described as a male, heavier set, wearing a black jacket, lighter colored pants, gloves, and dark colored balaclava. The second suspect appears to be thin, wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt. The suspects used a pink colored Rubbermaid container to load up items stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).