Genesis House leads discussion on domestic abuse

Genesis House took the conversation about domestic abuse to members of the community at a documentary screening on Dec. 6.

“I was really pleased,” Genesis House executive director Angela Braun said. “People were quite willing to share their thoughts, and that was asking quite a lot from people because it’s a difficult topic.”

The documentary, A Better Man, follows Attiya Khan as she sits down with Steve, the man who used violence against her when they were dating 22 years previous. Khan wants to know what Steve remembers from that time, how he justifies what he did to her, and if he is willing to take responsibility for his actions. The film is an intimate look into the effects domestic violence can have on everyone involved. Through conversations with each other and with a therapist, Khan and Steve try to come to terms with the violence that defined their relationship and move past the trauma.

Braun said they had considered opening the documentary to the public, but decided to start with a smaller group of people first. Participants included health care workers, representatives from the school system and a member of the RCMP.

“I really wanted to get the feedback from people who are doing this work and potentially encountering people who have been victims of domestic violence,” Braun said. “I wanted to hear back from them first for a number of reasons. One, to see if we were on the right track. The second was to see what could be some next steps. What could we gather from the feedback from these people to move something further.”

“There were a few ideas for some next steps that seemed practical, that seemed doable,” she added. “Whether we will be able to implement them ourselves I don’t know, but they are good ideas and we are hearing from the people that are [on the] front line.”

One of the issues that came up during the talk after the film was about preventative systems for those who choose to use violence. “You can lead a horse to water and you can’t make it drink, but if there’s no water you can’t bring them anywhere,” Braun said. “Right now there’s simply a gap in programming, there are not a lot of services available for people that have chosen to use violence in a relationship. If there’s not any place to go for help, where do you start? How do you start making a change?”

“There needs to be something available, and there needs to be more accountability by the person that’s choosing violence and also by the community to say, ‘You can’t choose to do that,’” she added. “That’s where we’re really interested in engaging community to start doing more of that. Not just closing the blinds but saying it’s not okay.”

Another issue that came up was how to engage men in discussions about domestic abuse. “Somebody today mentioned the work champion,” Braun said. “You need to find a few champions to bring this forward. I think those champions, especially if we’re talking about programming for men, need to be other men. I would be so happy if somebody in the community came to me and said, ‘We’d like to talk to you about this and how could we start something.’”

One of the questions brought up after the film was about whether or not people would feel confident stepping in and speaking to someone they suspected was being abused.

“The people in this group said yes,” Braun said. “My wonder is if the general population, just regular people out and about would feel confident. Part of what keeps us in our safe zone is ‘I’m not sure, what would I do?’ I think trying to develop a level of confidence for people that if a person comes to you and shares something with you, you have to become the expert. Whether you want to be or not, you’re stuck in that role. I think we are going to have to get more comfortable in recognizing that.”

Braun said during her time at Genesis House she has seen a shift in how society handles domestic abuse, but not enough. “There have been a lot more networks and partnerships built within government that have helped women move forward,” she said. “Some of the supports that are in place with the Child Tax Benefit really help people not live in poverty, which is one of the things they often face. Where we still have quite a few struggles are with the legal system. That’s a really challenging area and it’s a difficult place to try to move forward.”