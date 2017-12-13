Hawks take down Beavers

The Notre Dame Hawks took down the Beavers on Carman ice on Tuesday night, trouncing their rivals with a 7-1 finish.

The Hawks met the Beavers on Dec. 12 at the Carman Arena, and quickly gained the lead with a trio of goals in the first period.

Troy O'Brien scored the Beavers' one and only goal four and a half minutes into the second period, ensuring that the Hawks wouldn't go home with a shutout victory.

But it was downhill from there for the Beavers, who gave up another three goals in quick succession - three points in 63 seconds - in the third period. Kyle Rous scored the Hawks' seventh goal (and his second of the night) on a power play at 10:58.

Then the final ten minutes of play were mostly filled with fighting and time spent in the penalty box. The refs handed out a total of 23 penalties in the third period, 14 for the Beavers and nine for the Hawks. Five Beavers and two Hawks left the ice before the end of the game due to misconduct and game misconduct.

"The teams have an intense rivalry and at times it can become out of control," said Beavers assistant coach Tyler King after the game. "That's what happened tonight."

The top scorer of the night was Notre Dame's Jason Yuel, who earned a hat trick.

Carman's goalie, Steve Christie, may have let in more goals over the course of the 60-minute game, but he also stopped 39 goals compared to the 19 stopped by Notre Dame's Brett Timmerman.

Dec. 8 loss against Portage

Tuesday's loss was the second in a row for the Beavers. The team traveled to Portage on Dec. 8, only to leave defeated.

The Islanders took the first couple of points, scoring twice in the first period.

Another goal to start out the third period gave them a 3-0 lead early on.

Carman’s Ryan McIntosh found the net halfway through the second period before Portage answered with another two points.

Portage’s Jordyn Boyd scored the team’s sixth and final goal at 00:42 in the third period.

Not giving up, Carman’s Jack Lotscher scored the Beavers’ final goal on a power play with two minutes left in the game.

The final score was 6-2 for the Islanders.

Parker Page was goaltending for the Beavers that night; he made 25 saves. Portage’s Mitch Wiebe made 20 saves.

The Beavers are scheduled to play away games in Warren on Dec. 16 and in Morden on Dec. 21 before coming back to home ice for a rematch against the Notre Dame Hawks on Dec. 30. That game will start at 7:00 p.m.

Weekly rankings

Asof Monday when the weekly SEMHL rankings were released, Warren and Altona were tied for first place in the league. Notre Dame was in a close second place. Carman was in second to last place, just ahead of Winkler.

Matt Gingera of the Notre Dame Hawks and Blair MacAulay of the Atona Maroons were tied at the top of the scoring leader board, with 15 points each.

Morden’s Reed Peters was leading the league’s goalies with a save percentage of 0.955. Carman’s Steve Christie was in seventh place.

*****

