Monarch first MB foundry to be Safe Work certified

WINKLER -

Monarch Industries’ Winkler operation is the first foundry in the province to become SAFE Work Certified by Made Safe. They are also among the first Manitoba companies in agricultural manufacturing to receive that certification.

The ceremony to honour the accomplishment was held in Winkler on Dec. 11, with Made Safe Executive Director Neal Curry on hand to present COO Mitch Tetrault and Director of Foundry Operations and Winkler location senior manager Joe Castellano with a plaque commemorating their certification.

“Certification is important because employees are an organization’s lifeblood. Our workers arriving home to their families safely after a day of work is our priority,” Curry said. “Manufacturers are leading the way and certification is just one way companies like Monarch are demonstrating their industry leadership.”

A CME Manitoba initiative, Made Safe is the industry-based safety program for manufacturing in Manitoba. In partnership with SAFE Work Manitoba, Made Safe makes it easier for employers and workers to ensure workplaces are safe and productive.

Workers Compensation Board (WCB) data shows that compared to industry averages, workplaces that implement a safety and health certification system experience 42 per cent lower injury rates and 49 per cent fewer work days taken for time-loss injuries.

COO Mitch Tetrault said the certification is important.

“The Made Safe Certification is a huge deal for our company,” he said. “In Winkler our folks have been working day in day out. I would say our safety committee, which meets weekly is very focussed on the smallest to the biggest thing that can happen to our employees, focussing on making sure we prevent injuries on a day to day basis.”

Tetrault said they are proud to be able to celebrate this with the employees, especially considering the environment in which they work.

“A foundry environment, if things aren’t done well, could be a dangerous environment, but not in our case,” he said. “We have procedures, safe work processes that we follow and our people look after each other.”

Joe Castellano, director of foundry operations and Winkler plant manager has been in the business for almost 40 years. He said the safety measures being taken are important.

“For a foundry, this is incredible and our employees are very committed,” he said. “They’re committed because they’re always thinking about it. They’re always thinking about it because we’re always talking about it.”

Monarch Industries in Winkler has only had one lost-time accident in more than 500 days, and Castellano gives the employees credit.

“People look out for each other,” he said. “It’s not just you. Make sure your neighbour’s safe. As long as everybody’s doing that, we’ll continue down that path.”

“It’s a safe place to work providing that you’re thinking all the time,” he added. “I’m very proud of what this foundry’s done up to now and it’s a full team effort.”

Vice-president of HR Mark Coates praised the program itself, and said it helps them spread the message that they are a great place to work.

“I think this certification helps us to tell those prospective employees that this is the place they want to work.”