Winkler rink earns provincial berth

HOLLAND -

A Carman skip has led his team to victory, and a spot at the Canola Growers U21 Junior Provincials in Altona.

Jayden Rutter led his team, made up of Winkler curlers Reece Hamm and Brennan Kezema and Winnipeg’s Ryan Zapotochny to victory at the Central Regional U21 Berth Bonspiel in Holland, Dec. 9.

Rutter’s rink plays out of the Winkler Curling Club.

16 boys and 16 girls teams have been confirmed for the provincials in Altona with plenty of southern Manitoba competition.

The boys rinks include: Joshua Friesen - Morris, Zachary Wasylik - Morris, Jordan Peters - Morris, and Jayden Rutter - Winkler.

The girls rinks include: Mackenzie Zacharias - Altona, Brooke Friesen - Winkler, and Hayley Bergman - Morris.

The provincials will take place in Altona from Dec. 26-31.