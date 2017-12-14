Christmas Cheer Game nears

MORDEN -

The community of Morden is gearing up for the fourth annual Christmas Cheer Game.

A popular fundraising event for the Morden Christmas Cheer board, the special day takes place Dec. 17.

The main attraction is once again the Morden Thunder taking to the ice against local firefighters and police under the team name Guns & Hoses.

Festivities include much more than just great hockey.

The event will also include a silent auction, chuck-a-puck, giveaways and much more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 with puck drop at 6:30 p.m.

Thunder coach Jeff Andrews is new to the event, and is looking forward to it.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “We’re excited because it gives us an opportunity for our team to get involved in a really good cause. It provides something for the community to come out and support Christmas cheer.”

Admission to the event is by donation, which can be food, toys or cash.

“It’s a great lesson for young guys to be a part of it and see how you can have a positive impact on the community,” he added.

Guns & Hoses will be defending their winning record in a game that in the past has included hijinks like handcuffs, police tape and a fire hose.

All participants will be looking to raise more funds again this year. This event raised $4,300 last year and $5,800 in 2015.