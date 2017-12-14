Family Dance to celebrate New Year's

WINKLER -

Parents and children will have a chance to celebrate a New Year’s Eve party, count down to the new year, and still be in bed by 9, thanks to the Winkler Family Resource Centre and the Morden Parent and Child Centre.

Cathy Savage, coordinator of the Winkler Family Resource Centre said the event gives families a chance to celebrate the occasion.

“This is really just to try and bring families together,” she said. “Lots of families will have already spent Christmas just with their immediate family, so it would be nice for them to get out.”

“They want to do something with their kids on New Years Eve,” she added.

The event takes place 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Bunker in Winkler.

It will include games, face painting, prizes, snacks and children will be able to decorate their own New Years Eve crowns. A New Years Eve countdown will take place at 7:45 p.m. with balloons falling from the ceiling.

There will also be a moms vs. dads dance off, with kids voting for the winners.

Savage said they’ve had great community support for the event.

Sunvalley Tire and Diamond Autobody sponsored the event, with music provided by Total Sound, snacks from Coffee Culture and Co-op, and prizes donated by Giant Tiger.

Savage said the idea for the event came after listening to families explain they were looking for something fun to do as a family on New Years Eve.

“We weren’t sure how many families were going to come out so we asked the Morden Parent and Child Centre if they wanted to partner with us,” she said. “This is a kind of collaboration between both communities.”

The invitation is open to families from Winkler, Morden and the surrounding areas.

“Come on out and support the family resource centres in Morden and Winkler,” Savage said. “It will be a really fun time.”

Tickets for the event cost $25 per family which need to be purchased in advance. The last day to get tickets is Dec. 22.

For tickets contact Cathy at 204-332-9418 or email winklerfrc@gmail.com, or contact Janine at 204-822-1231 or email mordenpcrc@westernsd.mb.ca.