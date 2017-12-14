Pregnancy Care Centre finds new home

WINKLER -

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre has found a new home in Winkler, after spending the month of November relocating from the ALG Building to Main Plaza, Unit 400 - 555 Main St.

Linda Marek, Executive Director, said growing demand on their services helped prompt the change.

“Over the years the Centre has grown, the demand for services has increased and the opportunity to relocate came up,” she said. “When we considered all this space has to offer we thought it allows us to make more progress on our goals of empowering women in their pregnancy decisions, equipping men and women in their parenting adventure and extending hope through healing supports for anyone impacted by loss.“

So far the change in scenery has been positive.

“It’s a lovely space, the dust hasn’t quite settled, but we are excited to be there,” Marek added. “The first day we were open in our new space we had six clients come for help and support.“

The new location offers more square feet, a meeting room, and accessibility in the community, all of which allows the Centre to develop and expand programming.

Konrad Loewen, Board Chairperson said it became clear they needed some new space.

“When we look over the past few years at the client numbers and the annual increase in requests for services, the board and Centre team thought it was a wise move,” he said. “Relocating to be closer to places like the high schools or the Bunker makes sense.”

“We will see what the New Year brings, but we are planning towards another increase in client numbers,” he added.

How you can make a difference

At the start of 2017 a relocation was not in the initial plans for the Centre, so there have been some additional and unexpected costs. If anyone wants to make a special donation to the Pregnancy Care Centre, they would appreciate the support.

Please mail your cheque to:

PVPCC

Box 2504

Winkler, MB R6W4C2

Or, online giving at pvpcc.com

What the centre does

Everything we do is free & confidential: pregnancy tests, options counselling, parenting support, baby items, support in labor/delivery, infant loss and miscarriage counselling, advocacy & guidance, adoption support, post-abortion counselling, prenatal classes, support for dads-to-be.

The Winkler office operates, Tuesday & Thursday - 11 am to 5 p.m. and Wednesday 9:30 am – 2pm.

The Morden office is open Wednesday 11 am to 5 p.m.