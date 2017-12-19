Carman, Dufferin okay cannabis sales

The Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin have both voted in favour of allowing the commercial sale of marijuana within their community.

The town council held their vote at a Tuesday morning committee meeting, and the RM council reached a decision Tuesday night at the monthly council meeting.

Carman Mayor Bob Mitchell said that with federal government legalizing marijuana, he doesn’t believe the municipality should get involved with legislating morality.

“Our position basically is...it’s not a morality thing from our perspective because the feds have already decided that they’re going to legalize marijuana, the province has already decided how the distribution and sale is going to work, and all we can do is determine if we’re going to allow sales of marijuana in town and in what zones and how we’re going to deal with that.”

The RM of Dufferin council approved retail cannabis sales in principle, but plans to send the province a conditional "yes" while emphasizing that they still need much more information to understand exactly what they're agreeing to.

"We're agreeing with the concept...but we just need more information," said Reeve George Gray. "It's a federal mandate and it's one of those things we'll need to work with, but we want to know more information before we jump on it."

Besides retail sales, Gray said they need more information about growing cannabis.

Gray said it was important for the Dufferin council to be supportive of Carman's decision because of the cooperative nature of their relationship.

The Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors (PVRAM) met last week to discuss a regional approach to cannabis sales. Carman and Dufferin aren't members of the group, but sent a delegation to the meeting to find out more about the types of challenges Southern Manitoba municipalities expect to face and how they want to address them.

Mitchell and Gray both said it was a good discussion, but what really stood out is - again - the lack of important information available from the federal and provincial governments right now.

One of the main issues municipalities are concerned about is increased policing costs, but Mitchell doesn’t foresee any problems in that area since Carman and Dufferin don’t fund their own police services.

Another question is how much of the tax profits will be shared with municipalities, but Mitchell said he doesn’t expect a high number for this area even if sales do take place within the town’s boundaries.

“The other issues that have been raised are the social costs...I personally can’t see where this is going to increase sales a lot, it might just bring it more out in the open,” he said.

Mitchell noted that the decision to give municipalities the choice to allow or deny cannabis sales follows the model for municipal decision-making for alcohol sales.

“The Town of Carman...in 1956 and 1964, passed bylaws to allow for the sale of alcohol within the town boundaries,” he said. “Every municipality has that right within the Municipal Act. That’s basically what they’re saying now - it’s the same.”

The Carman-Dufferin Planning District will likely take the lead on developing guidelines for marijuana sales and zoning, taking into account factors like proximity to schools.

Then, as long as applicants can show they meet the provincial, federal and zoning regulations, gaining approval shouldn’t be a problem.

But for now, approval in these municipalities may be a moot point. So far, neither Carman or Dufferin has heard from anyone interested in applying for marijuana sales in the area.

