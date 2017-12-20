Donation tops off funding for Jaws

DARLINGFORD -

Motorists in southern Manitoba are safer after a donation from the Morden Foundation resulted in two fire departments getting Jaws of Life.

A $12,500 donation helped Darlingford Fire Department get a new set, while they donated their old set to the Notre Dame Fire Department, who had none. “Something old is still better than nothing at all,” Darlingford Fire Chief Cal Funk said.

The new set is a dramatic improvement from their old set which dates back to 1985.

“We went from about 26,000 pounds of cutting force in the old cutters to about 145,000 pounds of cutting force,” Funk said. “The new vehicles, the steel has changed. It’s a high strength steel compared to what they used to be, so the Jaws just need to be stronger to cut that material.”

Funk admits he hopes they never have to use the Jaws in an emergency.

“It would be nice just to leave them in the truck forever,” he said.

However, Funk said they are much simpler to use than the old ones which were tethered to a pump with hoses.

“These ones are battery operated,” he said. “You open the door, you take the unit out, push a button and use it.”

“The old set, you pull out a pump, you put hoses to it, you put the units up to it and it can be five to seven minutes before you actually get going.”

That time can make a big difference in an emergency.

“If somebody’s bleeding a lot or depending on injuries, seven minutes is a long time when you’re actually out there,” he said.

The new cutter also allows them to get into more situations.

“We’re not tethered by hoses anymore,” he said. “Because they’re battery powered we can take these things virtually anywhere... into a tank of a combine.. if somebody gets tangled in equipment... inside a baler, ravines, wherever we can go, they can go.”

The new Jaws of Life cost $35,000, and Funk said he appreciates the $12,500 from the foundation.

“We put the application in, not knowing where does Darlingford lie in the Morden Area Foundation,” he said. “It was a bit of a long shot.”

After attending the AGM and accepting the donation, Funk said he was highly impressed with the people who run the foundation.

“It’s just an incredible foundation,” he said. “Great community support.”

The donation will make a large swath of Manitoba safer.

Darlingford Fire Department borders and assists both Morden and Manitou Fire Departments.

“Manitou doesn’t have a Jaws, so they rely on ours or La Riviere’s,” he said.

Darlingford’s 16 member fire department includes a pumper, two small rescues, and an ATV for grass fires. “We’re actually very well equipped,” Funk said.

Foundation chair Avaline Widmer said they were happy to help.

“It’s going to save lives,” she said. “So when we’re able to give grants that are important for the safety and welfare of our citizens, it’s pretty exciting.”