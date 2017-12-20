Foundation reaches $1 million

MORDEN -

The Morden Area Foundation celebrated a milestone as they met for their annual general meeting and Christmas party Dec. 13.

As their 24th year comes to a close, grants issued have now topped $1 million dollars.

“It’s just amazing,” foundation chair Avaline Widmer said. “When you have endowed funds and you can only spend the interest earned... it’s hard to imagine when you started this 25 years ago that you’d be able to give back in such a short period of time, $1 million in grants.”

The last fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2017, saw a total of $59,283 given in grants including a high of $14,190 to the Pembina Valley Child Car Centre for playground resurfacing.

Other funds supported local scholarships, ball diamonds, summer programs, Youth for Christ, and Morden Fire and Rescue.

“It was a year of growth for us,” Widmer said. “We had significant donations.”

During her report, Widmer invited guests to make the community a better place in their own way, saying one doesn’t need to be a prominent citizen to make change for the better.

“Like stones dropped into still waters, causing ripples to spread and expand as they move outward, the impact you have on the world is greater than you imagine,” she said. “You can use the ripple effect to make a positive difference and spread waves of kindness that will wash over the whole community.”

Widmer called on people to “be a point of origin” for those waves of kindness.

2016/17 was also a year of some great events for the Morden Area Foundation.

Widmer said the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre Gala, Endow Manitoba 24-Hour Giving Challenge, Pay it Forward May and the Power of the Purse Luncheon were all highlights of the year.

The Power of the Purse luncheon brings together 100 women with $100 each. They listen to presentations from three groups and decide where to direct their donations.

Beneficiaries of that event this year included the Alzheimer’s Society of MB Minds in Motion Program - $4,108.46, the Agassiz medical Clinic Teen Clinic - $3,208.27, and baby furniture for the Pembina Valley Child Care Centre - $2,683.27.

Widmer said they are planning to challenge men in the community in a similar event in the future.

“Those are all things we are very proud of and helps the foundation grow not only in dollars, but in awareness, and helps to build community spirit,” she said.

Currently the foundation draws interest off close to $1.7 million which is invested with the Winnipeg Foundation.

Widmer has an ambitious goal for their 25th anniversary year.

“It sure would be sweet if we could reach the $2 million mark (in endowment funds) for our 25th anniversary,” she said.

The Morden Foundation will celebrate their 25th anniversary in various ways including school visits, educational coffee dates, and testimonials from people and organizations who have experienced support.

“The purpose of the foundation (is) to make the community more resilient, sustainable and enjoyable, vibrant for our local citizens and surrounding area,” she said.