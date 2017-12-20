MLA hosts annual Christmas coffee

WINKLER -

Morden-Winkler MLA and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen hosted his annual Christmas Coffee at the Buhler Active Living Centre, Dec. 14.

Friesen, who just arrived home from Ottawa the previous day, said it’s an important tradition.

“It gives me an opportunity to connect with constituents,” he said. “That becomes more difficult these days in the role that I have as finance minister and chair of the treasury board.”

Friesen was on his way to Winnipeg shortly after the event was over, and he admitted it’s a busy time.

“This is the time of year the province builds its budget for the next year, and that means many meetings,” he said. “It’s a different connection that I now have with my constituency.”

Friesen said it was a much more informal connection he had with his constituents in this first five years, which makes opportunities like this more important.

“This morning was a great opportunity to connect with old friends, to make new acquaintances, to hear from people on issues,” he said.

Friesen said most were encouraging.

“People want to express that we’re going in the right direction, and while they might not agree with us on everything, they’re suggesting to me that they know we’re working hard and we’re starting to get results,” he said.

Friesen said fiscal responsibility is an issue important to many.

“People are taking note of the fact we are working to sustain our finances and to reduce our spending so we can have a stronger province, and enjoy the things that we really want like lower taxation, opportunity for business and good support for families, seniors and young people,” he said.

Friesen said he appreciates the chance to connect.

“I always say to my colleagues in the legislature that this new role that I have is an opportunity certainly and an honour that very few Manitobans will ever have,” he said. “But really for me, my best memories and most rewarding experiences are actually those chances I have to connect with my constituency.”

Friesen took the time to sit down at the piano and play a few Christmas carols before heading back to work.

“It is one of the things I look forward to the most in my list of responsibilities for December,” he said.