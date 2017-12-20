Siloam socks still available

If you're still shopping for Christmas gifts for the men in your life, you have a few more days to make your gift count twice.

For the third year in a row, local designer Shelley Ediger is selling socks for Siloam mission.

Up until Christmas, the specially-designed socks will be available on the dEdiger website and at participating retailers in Manitoba. Most locations are in Winnipeg, but Knockabouts in Carman and Pembina Valley Pharmacy are a couple of options in the region.

To date, the fundraiser has generated around $4,000, but Ediger is aiming to raise $6,000 this year - enough to provide $1930 meals and bring a bit of hope and warmth to those who need it most this holiday season.

All proceeds from the dEdiger socks, which come in packs of two, will be donated to Siloam mission.

Visit www.facebook.com/dEDIGERmen to learn more.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com