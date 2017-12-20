Students donate MCC school kits

SCHANZENFELD -

Students at Prairie Dale School in Schanzenfeld presented 263 school kits to MCC Central Warehouse Manager Gord Letkeman, Dec. 15.

The Grade 4-8 school raised funds for the kits and assembled them, and students from Julie Peters Grade 4 class were on hand to explain why.

Louis had a simple explanation as to why they put in the effort. “So we can make other people who don’t have enough money to buy school supplies... go to school,” he said.

Classmate Koen agreed. “We made the school kits so kids in different areas of the world who don’t have enough money to buy school supplies can go to school, get educated and have a good life.”

Tristan said they got together to assemble the kits, an experience he enjoyed.

“The best part of this was making it together,” Enrique agreed.

“My favourite activity was putting the stuff in bags,” Amy added.

“I liked doing the part where we had to put the notebooks and all the stuff in because we did teamwork,” Melissa said.

Jason remembered just how they had to put the bags together.

“What I liked the most was putting in the rulers because you have to put them between the four notebooks,” he said.

Lea said raising money through fundraisers was exciting and Hailey agreed, saying they played dodgeball, four square, hosted a silent auction and bake sale to raise funds.

The MCC school kits include four notebooks, eight pencils, a package of 12 pencil crayons, an eraser and a ruler.

Teacher Rob Buhr said they have been putting together school kits since Prairie Dale School opened.

“It’s right around Christmas so it’s a good way of getting the kids to feel like they’re helping others at a time when we’re probably more fortunate than a lot of others,” he said. “Two years ago we only had 150 and now two years in a row we’ve surpassed 250. They’ve really gotten on board.”

Gord Letkeman said it’s good to see young students get involved.

“MCC is starting at the grassroots,” he said. “It’s just good to see that things like this are still going strong.”

“I’ve been with MCC for eight years now and I’ve just seen the need growing every year, all around the world,” he added.