Winkler police welcome new recruits

Winkler’s police force grew by three as its new recruits finished their basic recruit training in Saskatchewan and hit the streets.

The Winkler Police Service welcomed Kendra Derksen, Megan Fallis and Travis Krahn to the force for their first shift on Dec. 18 after graduating. They will receive 16 weeks of field training where they will be paired with a field trainer, and then will switch after the 8 week mark.

The new recruits expressed excitement over starting their new careers. The three recruits come from a variety of backgrounds but all share enthusiasm about their new job on the force.

Krahn was born and raised in Winkler and has a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Manitoba. “That was the route I wanted to go,” he said. “It’s a chance to be part of a highly trained and motivated team and no day will ever be the same. Something new every day.”

Growing up in a smaller community has prepared the trio for rural policing. “It is nice growing up in the community that you are policing,” Krahn said. “You know some of the ins and outs of how the city operates and some of its quirks. Knowing the little details will make things a little easier.”

Fallis is from Warren, and said her career as a social worker gave her experience working with people. “I kind of needed a change of pace,” she said. “I don’t particularly like being stuck at a desk all day, and like [Krahn] said, this will be different every day.”

Derksen grew up on a farm just outside of Winkler, and said policing was always something she wanted to get into. “I went down a different career path as an accountant and it was time for a change, helping people and working for my community,” she said.

Derksen and Fallis are also the first two female police officers on the force.

“It’s really exciting that we’re both here together,” Derksen said. “We can sit together and get through it. It’s nerve wracking as well, because the community hasn’t had that before, so it’ll be a different experience for them as well.”

Fallis said while it is exciting, it may take some getting used to. “I think there’s a lot of expectations, so it’ll be interesting to see the first little while how things go,” she said. “For me this is also a brand new community so I’m a double shock for some of these people.”

Police Chief Rick Hiebert said the police service has been trying to get women on the force for a while. “We typically have got between 50 and 60 applicants every time we advertise,” he said. “Probably 90 per cent of applicants are male. Many of the times we were only going for one and just barely got one that met our expectations. The odds are so low, when only 10 per cent or less of our applicants are girls, the odds are even less.”

“For them it’s maybe not that strange,” he added. “For them it’s accepted, every recruit class has a number of girls, a number of guys. They went through class not the only girls there.”

Hiebert said there has never been an instant before now where the police service has gained three recruits at once.

“We came into the year wanting to go from 18 to 19 police officer positions,” he said. “After unexpected retirements at the end of February and early May, suddenly we found ourselves looking for three.”

The three recruits finished near the top of their class, and Derksen shared the top academic award with another student from Saskatoon. “It was exciting to see the reports that came back,” Hiebert said. “Every time almost all of their exams and tests were above class average. I was so proud to look at that and know we’ve got some honest candidates.”

During training, recruits were required to run 150 miles during the four and a half months at the school, regardless of the weather. Fallis, Derksen and Krahn blew past the original goal, logging 461, 300 and 250 miles respectively.

“I remember coming in and thinking 150 was going to be close to killing me,” Fallis said. “But then it becomes part of your routine. Everything else is so mentally draining that just running, you [think] ‘Just one foot in front of the other’ and you run. It just became a strange addiction for us.”

Krahn said the first week of training was especially hard. “They push you really hard,” he said. “They want to make you second guess yourself as to why you’re here. We kind of went through what’s called ‘hell week.’”

“The pinnacle was on Friday when it’s three hours straight of physical activity and they push you and grind you down,” he added. “That was one of our tougher days. You definitely had the thought ‘Why are you here’ but everyone stuck through it.”

The recruits said the thought that this was really what they wanted to do carried them through the rougher parts of training. “One of the guys in our class kept telling us, ‘Pain is temporary,’” Fallis said. “You mentally have to shut it off and keep pushing.”

“I’m just so proud because we selected the best of the best,” Hiebert said. “We were extremely fortunate to have these three apply. I know they worked their butts off and we’re really excited to have them on board.”