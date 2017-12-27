Guns and Hoses win Cheer Game

MORDEN -

More than $3,000 was raised for the Morden Christmas Cheer Board at the fourth annual Christmas Cheer Game, Dec. 17.

The Morden Thunder took on Guns & Hoses, a team made up of Morden Police and fire department members.

For the third consecutive year, Guns and Hoses claimed victory, this time in a shoot out after ending regulation tied at five.

The fun nature of the event was on display as Guns and Hoses engaged in some hijinks including spraying the opposing team, handcuffing the Thunder goalie to his net and at one point turning their sticks around so the butt ends were used to swat pucks.

Megan Andrews of the Morden Christmas Cheer Board said she enjoyed the game.

“It was very exciting watching the firemen, policemen and the Morden High School hockey team play,” she said. “Everybody seems to have the spirit of the season and I thought it was an excellent turnout in terms of people as well as donations.”

The Cheerboard collected $3,040, and also had the 50/50 winner donate his winnings to the tune of $250. About 12 boxes of supplies were also collected.

“All of the donations from local people go to local families,” she said, thanking those who supported them. “The only reason we exist is because of you.”

“a brilliant event”

Guns and Hoses captain Michael Payne is not a firefighter or police officer but plays with them regularly. He was happy to play in this event.

“It’s a really brilliant event,” he said. “For the Christmas cheer $3,000 is pretty cool and to have fun in the process... really fantastic.”

Thunder captain Evan Wuerch agreed, but was hard pressed to explain why Guns and Hoses won again especially when they played part of the game with their sticks turned around.

“They still dominated us,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not sure how they still managed to dominate us with sticks turned up. It was a great experience.”

Good opportunity

Wuerch said it was a good opportunity for the hockey team to help out the community.

“Knowing we contributed to (the $3,000 raised), it feels good,” he said.