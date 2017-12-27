Planning for legal pot

MORDEN -

Last week, Finance Ministers for Manitoba and the other provinces and territories met in Ottawa where discussions on the legalization of cannabis was on the agenda. Manitoba government’s view on the legalization of cannabis has been clear - this is a federal policy on a federal timeline, yet the responsibilities, cost and risk fall mainly to the provinces. Understanding that, the majority of tax revenue, especially for the first few years, should go to the provinces.

In the days since the meeting, suggestions have been made that Manitoba was not agreeable enough to the proposal advanced by the federal government on how to split a federal excise tax. I want to make clear that there was broad based agreement on a number of issues. First, provinces agreed that there are no guarantees that revenues will exceed expenses, especially for the first few years. Second, we must focus our efforts on keeping cannabis out of the hands of children. Third, we must aim to squeeze the black market out of the distribution and sale of cannabis. Fourth, taxes on cannabis must be held low enough to able to maintain competitive pricing and attract market share to legally regulated supply.

There was agreement too by Premiers, who, in the lead up to the Finance Ministers’ meeting, discussed how provinces and territories should be firm and stand together to illicit from the federal government the lion’s share of tax revenue, at least for the first few years, based on the recognition that the provinces will bear the majority of the costs in areas including policing, courts, road safety, regulation, health care, mental health and public awareness efforts.

There was little negotiation in the meeting itself. The federal government went into the meeting stuck on keeping 25% of the tax, and that’s where things ended up. This is on top of the GST revenue that the federal government will also generate from cannabis products. Other jurisdictions didn’t seem to need much time before agreeing to that proposal. Yet important questions were left unanswered as a result of those abbreviated discussions. While the federal government made some aspirational spending announcements, it is not clear whether any of that funding will flow to the provinces or municipalities. Provinces asked the federal government to elaborate on the costs they claim they will incur, but no details were forthcoming. The federal government is pointing to areas where it would selectively make new investments, but the provinces have no such luxury of choosing - our costs are our costs.

Manitoba needs to determine the best path forward for the first few years. Either we sign on to the federal framework on the excise tax, or advance a provincial tax framework, essentially going it alone. There are advantages and disadvantages to both. In the days and weeks ahead, that determination will be made as provincial and federal officials will continue to dialogue and share information.

We are committed to working co-operatively with our fellow provinces and with the federal government. However in lieu of the federal government’s refusal to give a little bit in recognition of the real costs of cannabis legalization primarily to the provinces, we require a little more time. We will provide an update when that work is complete. Whatever the decision, Manitobans can be assured that we will go forward with an approach that puts public safety first.

