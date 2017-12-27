Shoppers benefit from Elf on the Shelf

WINKLER -

The third annual Elf on the Shelf campaign hosted by the Winkler Chamber of Commerce came to an end, Dec. 18, as winners were presented with their prizes.

This year, Tina Neufeld and Andrew Fehr were rewarded for shopping local.

Winkler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tanya Chateauneuf said the campaign, designed to get people to shop local, keeps getting better.

“We had lots of really great retailers from within the Winkler community participating,” she said. “We were trying to encourage people to shop local so they would go into the store, find the elf, maybe do some shopping, fill out a ballot and they got their names put in a draw for some really great prizes from participating retailers.”

This year 15 businesses took part, and Chateauneuf said the community embraced the promotion.

“We’ve had growth year after year,” she said. “We have fantastic participation.”

Many retailers are excited to take part again next year, and she said they hope it’s bigger and better.

“We invite other chamber member retailers to participate as well,” she said. “It’s just a really, really fun experience.”

Andrew Fehr said he became aware of the contest while shopping at Dominion Outdoors, and spotted the elf quickly. “The elf was standing behind one of the guns,” he said.

A supporter of shopping local, Fehr said he was happy to win the prize.

“I don’t like going out shopping so if I can do it at home, it’s good,” he said.