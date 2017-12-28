Need for hampers rises in Morden

MORDEN -

Morden Christmas Cheerboard members and volunteers hit the streets of their community Dec. 20, to deliver hampers to those who can use a helping hand.

“We’ve done 233 hampers this year,” board member Denis Myers said, noting it is an increase. “We’re up about five per cent over last year.”

Close to 50 people help with delivery day, but Myers said there’s many more who make it possible.

“It would be a couple of hundred over the course of the last three days,” he said.

Volunteers helped pack groceries, wrap gifts, and deliver them to homes.

Myers has volunteered for six years, (the last five as a board member) and said he enjoys the experience.

“I grew up here,” he said. “For me it’s a great community event to be involved in.”

The board begins work in September which culminates on the day they deliver the hampers.

“I enjoy the people that I work with,” Myers said. “To me it’s fun. It’s a good way to get into the spirit for sure.”

But it’s not just the volunteers that make this possible.

“It takes a huge effort, not just from the board members, but from the community and we always appreciate the support we get,” he said.

The Morden Christmas Cheerboard is still accepting donations. To learn more go to mordenchristmascheer.com.