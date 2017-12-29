Penner Waste gives back

MORDEN -

Barb and Jake Penner, owners of Penner Waste, donated their time and money to Morden Christmas Cheer this year.

The Penners donated both money and their time on Dec. 18 when they stopped by the Cheer Board’s hamper preparations with a $1,000 cheque.

Part of the their motivation to give back came from having received hampers themselves. “When I was a child growing up I was on the receiving end of it,” Jake said. “The Christmas Cheer Board has always been dear to my heart.”

“We were once a young family that had received hampers as well as a married couple,” Barb added. “So we see where it can go and help those people in need. Everybody needs to know that they are supported by a community no matter their situation. We feel this is a way we can show it, but giving and helping.”

Jake said seeing everyone come together to help is an amazing feeling.

“Christmas is about families and community,” he said. “Words can’t really explain it. When I came in here and saw all these hampers being packed up, it brings back memories of being on the receiving end. It feels great.”

Barb challenged other businesses to get involved as well. “I know [the Cheer Board] has lots of volunteers, which is great, but sometimes a little bit of extra cash flow can go a long way in providing those basic needs.”

The Penners also volunteered with and donated to Winkler and Altona Cheer Boards, covering the areas that Penner Waste services.