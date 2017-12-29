Sweet Alibi to visit Morden

MORDEN -

A Winnipeg band is bringing their sweet tunes to Morden in the new year.

Sweet Alibi will be playing on Jan. 13, bringing their folk/pop style to the Kenmor.

The band is made up of Jess Rae Ayre, Amber Rose and Michelle Anderson. The three have been playing together since 2009.

The band has released 3 CDs, played over 360 shows and won a Western Canada Music Award in 2014 (Roots Duo/Group Recording of the Year) for “We’ve Got To.”

The album covers personal topics, including the struggles of dealing with cancer (Rose’s mother had cancer at the time) and battling against death.

“It was being transparent about our personal lives,” Ayre said. “Around that time I had just gotten sober and [Rose] had that going on with her mom. We were writing what was happening, what was real to us at the time. It was a pretty natural thing, the way it happened.”

“I feel like that’s a nice way to write,” she added. “It connects us and people can relate to it.”

Ayre said between their second release and their most recent “Walking In The Dark,” the band’s sound has become more focused.

“After our second album was when we had toured and were writing together for a couple years already, and that was where our sound was,” she said. “Our first album was a little all over the map, and then the second one solidified our sound a bit. Then we kept going with that.”

Ayre said the band’s harmonies are part of what have made them so popular. “I think it comes from an honest place,” she said. “There’s nothing contrived about it. It’s quite eclectic, we have two lead vocalists and our voices are quite different. When you add the harmonies you’ve got this really nice blend that the three of us create together.”

Despite touring around the world (including heading to Europe in January) and gaining popularity , Sweet Alibi remains a proudly Manitoban product.

“Even when we’re touring, every place we go, when people find out we’re from Winnipeg the first thing they say is ‘Wow, you guys have quite a music scene there,’” Ayre said. “It’s recognized everywhere in high regard. It’s really cool to be a part of that and be proud to be a part of it.”

To Ayre, getting to be out touring and doing what she loves is what keeps her going. “I love touring because we get to meet people, and there’s a different dynamic every night,” Ayre said. “Even though we’re playing the same songs, the audience helps bring a different energy.”

Ayre also draws her energy from her bandmates. “We have each other to lean on when we’re feeling a bit homesick,” she said. “Everybody brings their own energy into the group and it’s nice to feed off each other in that regard.”

Ayre said Sweet Alibi is enjoying their time touring. “We’re really enjoying doing what we’re doing,” she said. “We want to connect with audiences. When people are out to see music that’s usually a pretty high vibration so to speak, and we want to share that with them. Share that and appreciate each other for being a part of the night.”

Sweet Alibi play the Kenmor Theatre on Jan. 13. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the music gets started at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through deadhorseentertainment.ca.