Donate Love welcomes donation

WINKLER -

Donate Love welcomed a $1,000 donation from Burst Martial Arts, and owner of the Winkler location Frank Klassen is challenging others to step up as well.

“I want to give a big thank you to Donate Love for there continuous support in our communities, helping all those in need,” he said. “I pray that other businesses and churches will see the good that Donate Love is doing in our communities, and that it will move them in a way to just want to help, and to make our community stronger.”

Donate Love supplies food and clothing to 40-50 families per week and has more than 300 families registered.

Burst Martial Arts has been making donations to Donate Love since May 2015, during Winkler’s Pay if Forward Campaign.

“Burst Martial Arts feels blessed and wants to show the community we appreciate their support,” Klassen said. “I just want to say thank you to my students for their support.”

He added that Donate Love is a crucial part of the community.

“There may come a time where we may be asking for help and Donate Love will be here to help,” he said. “So I’m asking any businesses or church’s to give a helping hand in this season of giving.”

Denise Thiessen of Donate Love said donations like this one are extremely important.

“We would not be able to do what we do without people like Frank and Donna and the students at Burst,” she said.

Donate Love is a non-profit but has yet to achieve charitable status. Thiessen said every dollar they receive goes to help people, and hasn’t been directed to the process of applying to become a charity.

“This is going to be our focus for the new year,” she said. “We do not have the donations coming in to pay for this, as all the dollars donated goes directly into the food bank.”

Donate Love can use the public’s help.

“We need volunteers and food donations all the time,” she said.

The organization is also looking for a volunteer coordinator and a fundraiser coordinator. Both are volunteer positions.

People can email a resume to 2donatelove@gmail.com.

“We are needing to be open more days /times as well, so we are needing more volunteers,” Thiessen said. To learn more go to donatelove.ca.